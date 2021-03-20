Avicii and Aloe Blacc still have unreleased songs that have yet to see the light of day.

Together, the longtime collaborators and friends made magic — with their massive 2013 hit “Wake Me Up” and with Avicii’s posthumous release in 2019, “SOS.” Blacc has spoken out publicly a few times about their unreleased material.

Most recently, Blacc opened up to UK tabloid Daily Star: “I have a few tracks but I am not certain if his record label or family will release them. It’s really up to them but some songs are finished and some are not.”

MORE: Aloe Blacc Honors Avicii with “Things You Left Behind” [LISTEN]

“The hard part is, if it’s not finished, how can you finish it if he can’t give his final blessing? I am just leaving it in the hands of the people that can make those decisions,” he said.

Blacc previously shared, “I had the opportunity to go into the studio with [Avicii] and work on several songs that haven’t come out. Some are just as big as ‘Wake Me Up.'”

While we’d all love to hear from the hit-making duo once again, it’s best left up to Avicii’s family and team. When and if the moment is right, we’ll be all ears.

Avicii – Wake Me Up (Official Video)

Sources: The List, The Daily Star | Photo via Sean Eriksson