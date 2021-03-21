Tiësto has launched his official “The Business” Remix Challenge in search of the best remixer out there.

Remixers will get instant access to stems and exclusive sample packs in various genres, but it’s what they do with them that will set winning remixes apart. Participants have over two weeks remaining to make the global dance hit — “The Business” Pt. I + II with Ty Dolla $ign — their very own.

The Grand Prize remixer will get an official release on Atlantic Records and their remix will play on Tiësto’s Club Life radio show. Plus, social support and SoundCloud repost by Musical Freedom, production gear, plug-ins, a one year subscription to Loopcloud Pro+ and other prizes valuing over $7,000.

As “The Business” dominates the charts worldwide, Tiësto shares: “I’m mind blown by all the incredible remixes out there already! Time to launch a challenge to find an official one!”

The remix contest is a collaboration between Tiësto and Atlantic Records, Beatport, Spinnin Records, Musical Freedom, Loopcloud and Selected.

See below and enter here.

Tiësto – “The Business” Remix Challenge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiësto (@tiesto)

Photo via Rukes.com