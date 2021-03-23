It’s been a little over two years since Nero last dropped new music, that being “Lullaby” for the launch of Ninja’s label, NINJAWERKS at the end of 2018. Now, they’ve returned out of nowhere with a beautiful tribute to Daft Punk, remixing their song “Emotion” from the 2005 album, Human After All.

“Emotion” is the final song on the album, which also features the titular song “Human After All,” as well as “Robot Rock,” “Television Rules The Nation,” and “Technologic.” It’s a lingering, nearly-seven-minute long song that has a simple looping melody and vocal, but, being Daft Punk, of course they find their own way to make it special.

For the Nero remix, they put a bit more glitz and glam in the rhythm and synth work, giving it some more shimmering synth effects and cutting up the looping rhythm with more kicks and warping the melody a bit. At the base level, it’s very similar to the original but it certainly has its own charm.

Check it out below!

Photo via @wearenightowls