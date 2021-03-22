Ten years ago, the majority of EDM fans now weren’t even thinking about the culture, the music, or where they’d be right now. Ten years ago, it was hardly even referred to as EDM, for the most part. And yet, legendary group Above & Beyond had just released their major hit, “Sun & Moon” — little did they know that track would wildly change their future, as well.

“Sun & Moon” is one of those tracks, like Daft Punk’s “One More Time” or Benny Benassi’s “Satisfaction” that even if you’re not as familiar with the artist, you at least know that one song. It’s an absolute classic, and one that has stood the test of time for the past decade.

The song was released on the equally legendary Above & Beyond album Group Therapy in 2011, which spawned a series of shows, events, and activations years later.

Celebrate this incredible milestone by listening to it once again and see what A&B had to say about it below!

And just like that, 'Sun & Moon' is 10 years old! Here's one from the archives: 2012, Group Therapy Miami with @andrewbayer. I'm sorry baby…. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/POQwT9POfk — Above & Beyond (@aboveandbeyond) March 20, 2021

Photo via Rukes.com