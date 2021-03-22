ODESZA‘s debut NFT collection with visual artist JapaneseDad went up for auction this weekend — with the most exclusive piece selling for $88,888.88.

The collection called REMNANTS is described as “an afterimage of the past imprinted upon the future.” In other words, some of their lost work and forgotten inspirations have been brought to life in the form of NFTs, which contain immersive visuals and unreleased music.

One copy of Photosynthesis by ODESZA x JapaneseDad featuring an unreleased VIP edit of “All We Need” went to the highest bidder, while 100 copies of Luminance featuring an unreleased VIP edit of “Thin Floors And Tall Ceilings” were raffled off amongst 52,879 entrants.

Unreleased originals were also in the mix, as 528 editions of “Artifact” sold at $999, 100 editions of “Mirage” sold at $3,500, and 51 editions of “Palace” sold at $5,000. You can hear previews of the music at their respective links.