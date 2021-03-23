With all the chaos that 2020 wrought, it has left room for some new players to enter the events scene. Well, not that new… deadmau5 is throwing a three-day festival in South Beach in Miami this October 28-31. (But, hey, that’s four days? Yeah, we’re a bit confused, too.)

The weekend’s itinerary will be centered around South Beach hotels, Miami’s hottest nightclubs and one of kind venues to bring the experience to life. The festivities begin Thursday, October 28 with check in and the ‘Are You Not Afraid?’ welcome party with a headlining set from TESTPILOT and special guests. Friday, October 29, fans can party at the mau5trap records showcase with an unplugged set from deadmau5. Saturday, October 30 rounds out the experience with a ‘Pomegranate’ themed pool party and the ‘ghosts ‘n stuff’ haunted headline show with special guests that night.

Attendees are also privy to special add-on events including ‘There Might Be Coffee’ party brunches featuring sets by mau5trap artists. More special events will be added to the itinerary in the weeks to come. For those local to Miami, a limited number of three-day party passes will be available with no hotel accommodations included.

Packages go on sale on Tuesday, March 30. It’s only $30 to reserve a spot and monthly payment plans are available interest-free. All events are 21+. For more information, join the email list here.

Photo via Rukes.com