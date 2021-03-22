It’s been over a year since ZHU formally announced his new, third album. It was supposed to come out in 2020 but we know how that all went. Thankfully, we now have a major clue as to the release date of his LP3.

Before that, ZHU explicitly announced that he has new music coming out this Friday, “Sky Is Crying” with YUNA. In a typical year, we might have already heard this at festivals and sets around the world, but as it stands, fans will have to wait until Friday to hear what this sounds like.

New Music Friday

ZHU x YUNA pic.twitter.com/PWo77RZ45j — ZHU® (@ZHUmusic) March 22, 2021

As for the album, a reddit user noticed that LP3 is now an item in his merch store. The price is a bizarre $430.21 — until you make the connection that that’s probably a date, April 30, 2021. The unnamed LP says “coming soon” if you try to purchase it, just reinforcing the theory that this is the release date for his next major body of work.