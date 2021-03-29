Louis The Child released their debut album, Here For Now, last year. Teaming up with a variety of artists like Quinn XCII, Bob Moses, Foster The People, EARTHGANG, and more, it was a brilliant depiction of their carefree aesthetic and joyful, exuberant style of production.

Now, fans can enjoy the deluxe version of the album, which adds singles “Here Comes A Feeling” with Naomi Wild and Couros, “Self Care” with COIN, and “Somewhere Else” with BabyJake, as well as a brand new single, “Sleep // Wake.”

LTC didn’t say much with the release of the deluxe album, so it’s hard to say why these 4 tracks weren’t just released as an EP instead, or why the deluxe album didn’t include remixes or more than just 3 previously released singles and one new track, but it’s a bit beside the point.

“Sleep // Wake” is a beautiful instrumental journey for the ears and worth the listen to the whole album again! Check it out below.

Photo by Galen Oakes / ESPN Images