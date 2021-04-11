Abduction Festival was forced to cancel yesterday due to severe weather, along with its accompanying live stream.

The inaugural Abduction kicked off around 5 PM yesterday at Lot 54 at The Vanguard in Orlando, Florida. With the safety in mind, Insomniac shut down the sold out event by 7 PM, citing “inhospitable climate” including wind and lightning.

The festival still had many acts lined up for the evening, including Diplo, Virtual Riot, Tchami, Barely Alive, 4B b2b Flosstradamus, Dirty Audio and more. Some attendees were still making their way into the venue when Abduction made the announcement.

Whether or not Abduction will take place another weekend has yet to be revealed. Insomniac East assures fans, however, “We look forward to seeing you on the dance floor very soon!”

According to Insomniac Events, full refunds will automatically be issued to ticket holders.

Photo via Doug Van Sant for Insomniac Events