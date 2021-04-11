Tim: The Official Biography of Avicii is set to release November 16.

Written by award-winning Swedish investigative journalist Måns Mosesson, the book details Tim Bergling’s inspiring life and explosive career, ultimately leading into his tragic death at age 28.

According to a press release, “The book paints an honest picture of Tim and his search in life, not shying from the difficulties that he struggled with.”

Mosesson intends to celebrate a “musical visionary whose sense of melody made him beloved all over the world.” Thus, he has traveled to locations including Miami, Los Angeles, Ibiza and beyond to track Avicii’s rise to the top and lasting impact on the EDM industry.

Proceeds from the book will go to the Tim Bergling Foundation, a charity set up by Bergling’s parents to treat suicide as a global health emergency. The organization actively works to remove the stigma attached to suicide and mental health issues.

April 20, 2021 will mark three years since Avicii’s death.

Source: Billboard | Photo via Sean Eriksson