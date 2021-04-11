Swedish House Mafia has signed with XO CEO Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, also manager to The Weeknd, Doja Cat, French Montana, Bebe Rexha and Ty Dolla $ign.

As Billboard reports, Sal will manage the EDM supergroup consisting of Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso moving forward as they continue to make their comeback.

MORE: Swedish House Mafia Back In Studio Working On New Music

Swedish House Mafia have been juggling management teams in recent years. Most recently, we reported their amicable split from Columbia Records and Ron Laffitte of Patriot Management earlier in 2021. Before that, they unexpectedly parted ways with longtime manager Amy Thomson in 2018.

It’s been nearly a decade since Swedish House Mafia released original music. Their studio album Until Now came out in 2012, giving life to timeless classics “Don’t You Worry Child,” “Save The World” and more.

We hope this move results in new music and the comeback we’ve all been waiting for.

Source: Billboard | Photo via Rukes.com