Spotify Mixes recently hit the platform’s Made For You section — and here’s what to expect.

As part of Spotify’s mission to evolve and expand the Daily Mix family, more playlists have popped up called Spotify Mixes. These specially curated playlists become increasingly personalized to users over time, recommending mixes based on moods and interests.

Each mix is built with listening habits in mind, putting your favorite artists, songs, genres, and decades in the mix. Then, Spotify supplements the mix by adding in music the algorithm thinks you’ll love. Each mix updates frequently, so there’s always something new to discover.

Gustav Söderström, Spotify’s Chief R&D Officer, explains:

There isn’t just one Spotify experience. There are actually more like 345 million different Spotify experiences—one for each listener. Every day, half a trillion events—whether they are searches, listens, likes, or countless other actions—take place on Spotify, powering and guiding our machine learning system. This gives us the ability to drive discovery in a way that audio has never seen before.

The new feature is available to Free and Premium users globally. Get started exploring your new artist, genre, and decade mixes within in the Made For You hub on Spotify.

More info here.

Source: Spotify | Image via Spotify