On the recent third anniversary of Avicii’s death, collaborator and friend Aloe Blacc took to social media to pay tribute. Not only did he discuss the time they first met, their writing and recording process, and performances from the past — he played out their unreleased collabs in celebrating the late legend.

Aloe shared via the stream below:

April 20th is a day that I’m gonna use to celebrate Avicii. It’s the day that we learned that Avicii passed three years ago. And rather than be a day of mourning, I think we should honor the day in the way that Tim made an impression on our lives, which was to celebrate life — celebrate life with music.

In reminiscing on their experiences together, Aloe got into their unreleased collaborations “I Wanna Be Free,” “Black and Blue,” and “Forgive Me.” He played out the songs and encouraged fans to find leaks of the tracks online and enjoy them as well.

As for whether the collabs, particularly “I Wanna Be Free,” will see release, Aloe said:

I don’t have the power to release it, it’s really up to the folks who right now are in control of Tim’s music and estate. Ultimately, everybody feels like without Tim here to finish the song in the way that he would finish it, it’s just not going to be an Avicii track. So, I think it’s important to recognize that and not push too far to release music that ultimately wasn’t finished by Tim.

Watch both parts of the Avicii tribute discussion below.

Aloe Blacc Remembers Avicii

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aloe Blacc (@aloeblacc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aloe Blacc (@aloeblacc)

Photo: Sean Eriksson