Tomorrowland Around the World is happening once again this July, bringing together a virtual audience for a unique online festival experience.

The series debuted last July amid the pandemic, as Tomorrowland’s flagship in-person event was forced to cancel. Around the World was groundbreaking to say the least, marking one of the first major festivals to go digital and winning a prestigious award for digital design and development.

Last year’s event hosted exclusive performances from Katy Perry, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Tiësto, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Eric Prydz, Charlotte de Witte, Amelie Lens and many more, which ticketholders could access for a limited amount of time following the live broadcast. The festival also brought back their virtual world for a special NYE stream featuring David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Boys Noize, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Diplo, Major Lazer, Martin Garrix, Snoop Dogg aka DJ Snoopadelic, and more.

Michiel Beers, co-founder of Tomorrowland, previously shared of the concept: “For us it’s a bit re-inventing the festival experience, but we truly believe that we can bring the spirit of Tomorrowland and entertainment at the highest level to people and homes around the globe.”

Tomorrowland is remaining as optimistic as possible for its proposed dates, set for end of August and early September. Beers just revealed to Billboard, “We’re still positive, although we realize we’re in a very complex situation.”

Keep a look out for more information on Tomorrowland Around the World here.

Tomorrowland Around the World 2020 | Official Aftermovie

Source: Billboard