As far as EDM labels go, Monstercat has been leading the charge in integration with video game series, including Rocket League and Roblox. Now, they add hit video game SMITE to their repertoire with the announcement of a fully integrated battle pass launching May 18. The iconic sounds of electronic artists Slushii, Sullivan King, Noisestorm, and Koven have inspired the brand new Monstercat Battle Pass, bringing four character skins, music themes, and more to the SMITE universe.

Within the Monstercat Battle Pass, Slushii’s skin transforms Hades, the Greek King of the Underworld, into a DJ with a set of turntables and Monstercat-themed speakers, while Egyptian scarab god Khepri becomes a dancing crab in a skin inspired by Noisestorm’s “Crab Rave.” Each skin features music from the artist throughout the gameplay experience, replacing ability sounds with drum & bass, tropical house, and more.

Alex Cantatore, Hi-Rez Studios Senior Brand Director of Live Games shares, “This collaboration really brings Monstercat’s music and artists to life in SMITE, with authentic audio and special touches Monstercat fans will love. There’s something magical about hearing a sick Slushii drop perfectly timed to a burst of damage.”

Gavin Johnson, Monstercat’s Head of Gaming adds, “We’re excited for players to directly engage with our artists and experience their music through these unique integrations launching inside the SMITE universe. Each of the skins in the Monstercat Battle Pass are authentically aligned with the artist’s brand and the game’s creative elements, a synergy we strive for in all of our partnerships.”

Since its launch in September 2015 on Steam, the game has seen consistent player numbers, rarely dropping below 12,000 concurrent. Since the beginning of the pandemic in March last year, it has grown even more consistent with peak players never dropping below 20,000.

Watch the trailer below. The Monstercat Battle Pass will become available for purchase in SMITE next month. The full reveal of the crossover skins and more information about the Battle Pass will be broadcast live on twitch.tv/SMITEGame on April 28, at 3 p.m. EDT, during the SMITE Update Show.