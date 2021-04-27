Burning Man is setting its sights on returning to Black Rock City in 2022.

After weighing out every option to host a safe and sustainable 2021 Burning Man event, organizers have ultimately made the tough call to move forward next year. This falls within Burning Man’s deadline to come to a decision by the end of the month.

Burning Man shares in the Facebook update below:

The past 14 months have been a turbulent journey of evolution and change for every human on this planet. We have had to adapt to the twists and turns of a global crisis, complex public health information, and the growing hope that we can start rebuilding our lives together soon. Although here in the United States we may be feeling the weight lifting and the light at the end of the tunnel brightening, we are still in the pandemic, and the uncertainties that need to be resolved are impossible to do so in the time we have.

With time comes opportunity to reimagine what Black Rock City can be in 2022. Burning Man has potential to be even more powerful, inspiring, and creatively-driven than ever.

The official statement via Burning Man Journal leaves hopeful attendees with some burning questions — “What would it look like if Burning Man culture shaped the future? How do you want to bring the best of what you have to give to the next gathering in the desert? How bold can you go?”

Read the full statement here.

Burning Man Postpones Until 2022

The past 14 months have been a turbulent journey of evolution and change for every human on this planet. We have had to… Posted by Burning Man Project on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Source: Burning Man Journal