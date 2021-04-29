Just days before the release of his new album, DREAMLAND 2021, ZHU unveils the richly cinematic track “Yours” feat. Arctic Lake. ZHU’s pensive keyboards shift to a simmering rhythm as he and UK alt-pop artist Arctic Lake – who recently joined him on the Astralwerks roster – trade vocals, evoking the uneasy tension between love in the moment and the aching for love everlasting. Mitch Bell (THEY., Tame Impala), who served as guitarist/musical director for ZHU’s 2016 NEON CITY tour, adds searing guitar. The three artists wrote the track together.

Ahead of this Friday’s release of DREAMLAND 2021 on Astralwerks, fans can pre-save / pre-order the album and instantly receive “Yours” plus “Sky Is Crying” ft. Yuna and “ONLY,” ZHU’s collaboration with Tinashe.

DREAMLAND 2021 was made at home during quarantine, but as ZHU crafted the new set’s grimy techno and sweaty house tracks, he imagined the record as the propulsive score to a world starting to spin back into motion. “DREAMLAND 2021 is about looking forward and creating a version of the future we want to exist in,” ZHU says.

Check out “Yours” below!

DREAMLAND 2021 Track Listing

Lost It

Distant Lights

Blue Dream

How Does It Feel (feat. Channel Tres)

Sky Is Crying (feat. Yuna)

Sweet Like Honey

Yours (feat. Arctic Lake)

SOCO

ONLY (feat. Tinashe)

Zhudio54

Good4U (feat. Kota the Friend)

I Need That