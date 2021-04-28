It’s been over a year since What So Not released his last original as lead artist, looking back to 2019 for “OOGAHDAM!” with Diablo. In the time since, he’s also collaborated with Flux Pavilion on his new album .wav, as well as put out a remix for Run The Jewels. However, “The Change” with DMA’S, out today, signals a new direction in his career.

Three days ago, he tweeted out, “WSN – NEW ERA BEGINS,” and it’s clear from the sonic signature of “The Change” that we’re in for a wild ride. A mixture of muted, breakbeat drums, soaring vocals, glittering synths, and low bass give this new What So Not single a brand new sound and vibe we haven’t yet heard from the Aussie producer.

What So Not says, “I met Johnny at their studio – a small room next to a noisy inner-city road, above a pub, with no sound insulation. We (somehow) never met but clicked instantly, discussing life on the road, COVID & found commonality on our all-time favourite artists. The first thing we made is pretty much the track you hear. Johnny liked our little idea so much he decided to get the whole band involved & a couple of days later we tracked Tommy & brought Mason in for some extra pieces. I feel like this record is one the two of us have always wanted to make but never had the right pieces of the puzzle, until now.”

“The Change” is out now — listen below!

Photo via Mclean Stevenson