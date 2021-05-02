Both Afrojack and David Guetta have a long history in the electronic music world, with both of them producing a number of pop hits with plenty of talented singers and writers. On their new collaboration, “Hero,” they take it back to the early days with an uber-pop vocal track that’s catchy and incredibly bright and happy.

Afrojack says about the release: “Working together with my brother David Guetta is always a pleasure, but it is also an honor to be able to collaborate with all the talented writers on this record: Ellie Goulding, Stargate, Ryan Tedder and Jamie Scott.” He proceeds: “This song is a return to our roots, with big melodies, big vocals, and a big drop. It’s amazing to be able to combine an amazing song with our festival style music.”

David Guetta continues: “Nick and I have been friends for so many years and have worked on some great songs in the past. So it’s great to finally release a record together again. And it’s been a pleasure working with such talented writers.”

‘HERO’ will be played during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest on May 22nd in Rotterdam. Check it out below. The song is co-written by Ellie Goulding, Stargate, Ryan Tedder and Jamie Scott. The vocals are by Luxtides.

Photo via Rukes.com