Eric Prydz has signed on with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) — which is great news for dance music fans hoping to see his iconic and in-demand HOLOSPHERE show.

According to Billboard, Prydz will continue to be managed by Michael “Mick” Sershall of London’s Sershall Management and alongside global press team, Infamous PR. With the intent to “bring his artistic vision” to the United States, Prydz will work with his team to make HOLOSPHERE shows more accessible to his American audience.

Sershall believes this move will “cement [Prydz’s] status as a truly unique and contemporary artist and a world leader in the dance space and production world.”

Until this point, the awe-inspiring HOLOSPHERE production has been a rarity in the festival circuit, having debuted at Tomorrowland in 2019. Just recently, Prydz was forced to push back upcoming HOLOSPHERE shows until 2022, due to scheduling conflicts between Creamfields and Tomorrowland.

The more HOLOSPHERE the better. Fans can’t wait to see the production live, in-person, especially after the year we’ve all experienced.

Source: Billboard