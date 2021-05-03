Illenium has been steadily pumping out singles from his forthcoming album, Fallen Embers, due out this summer. Following “Paper Thin,” “Hearts On Fire,” “First Time,” and “Nightlight,” the next single will be “Sideways” with Nurko and Valerie Broussard, out this Friday.

Interestingly enough, rather than coming from any of the artists themselves, the news appears to come from YouTube channel Proximity, though the channel’s knowledge and foresight of releases gives us little reason to doubt the release date.

The song has been played out for a little while, especially by Nurko, who you can see play it at one of last year’s drive-in events.

Check it out below and join us in waiting for this next single out soon!

Photo by Eddie Perlas / ESPN Images