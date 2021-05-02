Diplo is suing his ex for stalking, trespassing and distribution of private materials aka revenge porn.

The DJ/producer reportedly had a brief consensual fling with the defendant, Marchel “Shelly” Auguste in 2019 and the relationship ended in 2020, clearly not on the best terms.

Diplo claims he was “bombarded” with 44 messages including videos and voice recordings from Auguste, involving Diplo. She also allegedly created fake social media profiles to get in contact with him and sent out sexually explicit content of Diplo to his friends and family.

According to the newly filed court documents obtained by TMZ, Auguste would show up unannounced to Diplo’s house. He says he was forced to sell his house last month for this reason.

In the most startling claim, Auguste apparently harassed Diplo’s former partner and mother to his children, Kathryn Lockhart, with explicit and racist messages.

Diplo was granted a restraining order against Auguste back in December. At one point, she tried to get one of her own against Diplo on revenge porn claims, which he denied, and the restraining order was tossed.

Source: TMZ