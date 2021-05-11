Last week on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Charts, Porter Robinson dominated with twelve out of fourteen tracks from his new album, Nurture, making the list. Thus, it’s no surprise that on this week’s charts, the album debuted at #1, as well.

Nurture is also notable as the first #1 debut on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Albums chart of 2021.

“The set earned 14,000 equivalent album units in its first week, ending April 29, according to MRC Data,” reports Billboard. “That’s the highest weekly total for any album since the last No. 1 debut, Kylie Minogue’s Disco (19,000, as reflected on the chart dated Nov. 21, 2020).

Porter has been working on Nurture, on and off, since the release of his debut album, Worlds, in 2014. In the meantime, he paused to work on his experimental Virtual Self alias which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Dance Recording in 2019.

Listen to Nurture again below.