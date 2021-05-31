Back in August last year, Marshmello announced that he’d be releasing his fourth album by the end of the year. That obviously didn’t happen, but then in January this year, he finally shared that the album was complete. Now, after performing at UCL Final Opening Ceremony, he says it’s actually “album time.”

The performance featured a number of fan-favorite tracks from across the years, including his collaborations with Selena Gomez and Khalid. But fans are even more excited for the prospect of new music from the helmeted artist.

Been a crazy few weeks. From the NFT drop to leave before you love me to back in time then the uefa performance yesterday. Now it’s album time for my Day 1 Mellogang 🔥 — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) May 30, 2021

A rumored leaked tracklist is currently making the rounds on Twitter, showing possible collaborations with DJ Sliink, Sippy, Subtronics, Peekaboo, TroyBoi, Juicy J & Eptic, Nitti Gritti, and the recently released Carnage collab, “Back In Time.”

Whether this tracklist turns out to be true remains to be seen, but if we’re thinking about his “Day 1’s,” then there could be some merit to it.

Update : Possible tracklist of Marshmello’s new album. Seems like this possible collab it’s not in this tracklist but this isn’t official yet. pic.twitter.com/4yRWDa8i1f — Avril Lavigne Spain (@iAvrilSpain) May 30, 2021

Stay tuned to find out more about the album as information comes up!

Photo via Rukes.com