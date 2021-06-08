Today, BUKU Music + Art Project announced the lineup for BUKU: Planet B, a one-time-only fall iteration of its flagship spring event. Planet B offers up an alternative way to dance through the rabbit-hole of BUKU on the banks of the Big Easy. Aiming to celebrate the resiliency of New Orleans and the triumphant return of live music, BUKU: Planet B is purposefully boutique in size but captures the expansive multi-genre curatorial ethos of BUKU, welcoming over 50 acts to its creative playground on October 22-23, 2021.

“For the past year, we’ve watched our fans step outside of their comfort zones and persevere through weird times,” said Dante DiPasquale, BUKU’s co-creator. “PLANET B is the result of us being inspired by them to do the same, and all of us at Team BUKU are excited to finally party with them again.”

Much like its flagship event, the lineup for Planet B is absolutely stacked with multi-genre big names like Megan Thee Stallion, ILLENIUM, Machine Gun Kelly, and Playboi Carti. Also on the lineup is Kaytranada, Zeds Dead, Alison Wonderland, Jamie xx, Chris Lake, EARTHGANG, Ghostemane, Ashnikko, Subtronics, SVDDEN DEATH: VOYD, LSDREAM, slowthai, and many more.

Presale Begins Thursday, June 10. General on-sale Monday, June 14. See the full lineup below!

Photo via Rukes.com