Back in the beginning of June, Tomorrowland 2021 looked promising as Belgium aimed to reopen by September, allowing up to 75,000 people for outdoor events, right at the cusp of the festival’s usual 70,000 per day average. Unfortunately, just a couple weeks later, the government denied the festival’s permit application, citing “risks to public safety and health.” More specific reasons cited include lack of police force and concerns from advisory group GEMS.

Now, the festival has announced that, sadly, the event will not go on as hoped.

“It is with heavy heart that our organization must announce that the 16th edition of Tomorrowland Belgium cannot take place in 2021. The entire team fought till the end and did everything in its powers to write a new chapter in the history of Tomorrowland.”

However, Tomorrowland’s stunning Around The World virtual event is just around the corner, July 16 & 17, featuring dozens of stellar artists ready to bring the epic festival vibes to life in another world. Tickets are still available.

Photo courtesy of Tomorrowland