Tchami just unleashed a full remix album for Year Zero, featuring Malaa, Justin Martin, The Brothers Macklovitch, Galantis, DJ Q, Bleu Clair, Angelz and more!

Spanning 19 tracks in total, the album includes other contributions from KIYA, Kage, Damaged Goods, JC Ordonez, Jace Mek, Tom Budin, Barilan, VOWED, Marten Hørger, Hotel Garuda, Bali Bandits and Mindchatter.

Plus, a brand new remix of “Sweet Savage” from Movenchy and Tchami himself.

The original album embraced a spiritual theme throughout, laced with heavenly rhythms, uplifting melodies, and ethereal vocal performances from a number of collaborators. Year Zero remixes offer an even wider range of sound, covering various styles within the house realm and beyond.

Tchami shares of the release:

Piecing the Year Zero remix album together was a lot of fun and I’m glad to have all artists that I envisioned on it. If you think about it, I’ve listened to the original tracks for more than two years and I was really curious as to what some of my favourite producers could make of it. As you can imagine, there are very different vibes in this remix album and I hope you’ll be able to hear the album with a different ear and of course, an open mind.

Tchami exceeded all expectations with his 2020 debut album Year Zero — and today the release comes full circle.

Tchami – Year Zero (Remixes)