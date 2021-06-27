Ultra Europe has been forced to cancel for the second year running.

The 8th edition of the festival was originally set to take place at Park Mladezi in Split, Croatia last July. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it pushed back until July 2021 — and now it’s moving again to July 2022.

The lineup included Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, DJ Snake, Galantis, Marshmello, Pendulum, Richie Hawtin, Steve Aoki and more.

Ultra Europe shares in a new update:

Although it has been a difficult year for all of us, the world appears to be on the road to recovery, including in Ultra Europe’s host country of Croatia, where we have continuously tried to obtain approval for an Ultra Europe 2021 production.

Unfortunately, due to ongoing COVID-19 official government safety measures, specifically in relation to mass gatherings, the 8th edition of Ultra Europe has been rescheduled to July 8,9 and 10, 2022.

Tickets remain valid for the rescheduled Ultra Europe music festival. Per the statement below, Ticketholders will be contacted via email for more information on tickets and “refund conditions.”

Photo via Rukes.com