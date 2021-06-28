Excision has been throwing down a plethora of unreleased material lately — and we have the video footage from recent gigs to add to the excitement.
First up, Excision’s collaboration with Kai Wachi is as heavy-hitting as can be, laced with extreme, relentless bass. The two producers have yet to release a collaboration together, so the hype is most definitely real.
Moving on to the much-anticipated collaboration from Illenium x Excision x Haliene, “In My Mind,” forthcoming on Illenium’s Fallen Embers album. The track has garnered much attention ahead of its release, and we’ll finally hear it in full on July 16.
Another fan-favorite ID played out in recent sets is Excision’s collab with Hairitage. It’s absolute madness — with frenetic energy and untamed madness.
Watch as Excision drops all these tracks below!
Excision x Kai Wachi
Unreleased @Excision x @KaiWachiMusic 🤯 pic.twitter.com/TfI4M711g9
— AllTime EDM (@AllTimeEDM) June 27, 2021
Illenium x Excision x Haliene
Unreleased @ILLENIUM x @Excision x @HALIENE 😍 pic.twitter.com/7s6CeASGcM
— AllTime EDM (@AllTimeEDM) June 26, 2021
Excision x Hairitage
@Excision JEFF I JUST WANNA KNOW WHAT THIS IS PLEASE. YOUVE PLAYED IT IN EVERY SET SINCE FORBIDDEN KINGDOM pic.twitter.com/gDjOTYUW3r
— Jaime🦋 (@jayramirezzz) June 27, 2021
Photo via Fadewood Studios