Tomorrowland 2021 was officially canceled after weeks of uncertainty — but another major Belgian music festival, Pukkelpop, is a go.

Just an hour drive from Tomorrowland’s festival grounds in Boom, Belgium is the city of Hasselt, where Pukkelpop is scheduled to take place in August.

Mayor Steven Vandeput reportedly has “full understanding” of the decision made by mayors of Boom and Rumst concerning Tomorrowland. However, he has granted permission for Pukkelpop to move forward as planned.

“Each mayor decides autonomously about their own territory,” he shared via VRT’s De zevende dag. “We made this decision based on our own evaluation, after discussions with experts which made us say: we have the confidence that we can do this in a safe way.”

Thus, Pukkelpop is set to take place over August 19 – 22, 2021. The event will welcome up to 75,000 festival-goers who must provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test.

With 52 days remaining, the Pukkelpop lineup has yet to be announced.

Source: The Brussels Times | Photo via Pukkelpop Facebook