Red Rocks is testing out mixhalo, an immersive, in-ear audio experience, during live shows.

The new system allows fans to hook up wired headphones and listen to live music performances through an app on their phone. Red Rocks recommends attendees in rows 40 and up try out the app for studio-quality audio straight from the soundboard.

Red Rocks shares, “Even if you’re in the back it’ll sound like the front row!”

EDM Twitter has sounded off in the thread below, with some asking for Red Rocks to turn up the volume or add additional speakers in the back — however, there are sound ordinances to keep in mind. Despite the mixed reviews, it seems the iconic venue is attempting to improve the listening experience for attendees, not hinder it.

What do you think? Would you enjoy listening to a show through headphones, if it means higher quality audio?

Learn more below.

Coming to Red Rocks tonight? Rows 40 & up, bring WIRED headphones & download @mixhalo! Mixhalo lets you listen to studio-quality, in-ear audio straight from the soundboard. Even if you’re in the back, it’ll sound like the front row! Free! https://t.co/vC7PAlJKst pic.twitter.com/2i2qJj5Nmz — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) June 24, 2021

Photo via Rukes.com