After a year without music festivals, Beatport is making way for Mainstage music with a brand new genre.

High energy dance selects are the focus, with a range of styles most often heard on the Mainstage at festivals. According to Beatport’s Curation Manager Jordan Mafi, this dedicated genre combines Big Room, Electro House, Future House, Midtempo and Speed House into one category.

Mainstage is already receiving rave reviews from DJs and labels alike…

I think that the new Mainstage section will provide a more efficient and tightened up referencing for songs that have the same type of energy and belong to most main stages. – Tchami

It’s amazing to see Beatport making moves to make the genre more competitive and appealing! Even for our artists, the name ‘Mainstage’ has a nice ring to it. – SPINNIN’ RECORDS

We’re excited that Beatport is giving fans a place to gather across genres because that’s what music is all about — bringing people together. – Ultra Music

Currently, the Mainstage Top 10 features music from David Guetta, Terry Golden, VRDGO, MORTEN, Mike Cervello, MARTEN HØRGER, Blasterjaxx, TAIGA, Steve Angello and more. As festivals make their comeback, we’re excited to hear how this genre evolves.

Source: Beatport | Photo via Rukes.com