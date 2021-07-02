Seven Lions’ homegrown Ophelia Records is back with its third volume of Ophelia Presents: Advent, focused on promoting up and coming producers whom Seven Lions himself believes in and supports. This latest volume acts including Blosso, MEDZ, Darby, Lama and Ian Snow, all of whom have been supported by larger figures in the dance scene. The compilation also includes the debut of a new D&B alias by the psytrance duo Dimibo, Lydian, who produces with Seven Lions as Abraxis.

In under two years, Ophelia has become one of the hottest new labels in electronic music, with collaborations and releases from acts such as SLANDER, Excision, Jason Ross, NGHTMRE, Wooli, Trivecta, MitiS, Blastoyz, Crystal Skies and Last Heroes. Ophelia was voted Best Label and Compilation Album (Ophelia Volume 1) of 2019 by r/edm and has had more than 25 tracks with +1M streams in under 2 years, 3 of which have +10M streams.

Listen to Advent Volume 3 below!

Photo via Rukes.com