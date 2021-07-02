Illenium just unleashed his sixth and final single off his forthcoming album, Fallen Embers.

“Heavenly Side” with Matt Maeson offers a fresh take on the signature Illenium sound fans know and love, romantic as ever with an alternative edge. The song is all about overcoming pain, anger and darkness to become a new and better version of yourself — my heavenly side is coming to life if you want me.

Illenium shares of the release, “Heavenly Side with [Matt Maeson] is out now! This is one of my favorite tracks from Fallen Embers and I hope you love it as much as I do.”

“Heavenly Side” follows up “First Time” with iann dior, “Sideways” with Valerie Broussard and Nurko, “Nightlight” with Annika Wells, “Hearts on Fire” with Dabin & Lights and “Paper Thin” with Tom DeLonge & Angels & Airwaves. Explore the full tracklist here.

Fallen Embers drops in full on July 16 — but this weekend, Illenium will share a preview during Trilogy, his biggest headlining show to date. More info and tickets here. Livestream details and access here.

Illenium – “Heavenly Side” with Matt Maeson

Stream/download: smarturl.it/HeavenlySide

Photo via Rukes.com