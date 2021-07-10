RÜFÜS DU SOL are up to something and all signs point to a new album…

Just recently, posters have popped up in Los Angeles and Sydney, featuring a deep blue architectural design and a single word — “ALIVE” — along with group’s official website URL.

Upon entering their website, some words (perhaps lyrics) reveal — “I’m coming back again, I wanna make it right.” A soft production plays in the background as visitors are directed to a sign up page confirming, “We’re back.”

Previously, RÜFÜS DU SOL revealed their fourth album is coming soon, expected out in 2021. Back in November they shared, “For those asking us each week, yes we are working on a new album. Working on it every day. Thank you for patiently waiting.”

RÜFÜS DU SOL’s 2018 album Solace placed #1 our Top 10 Albums of 2018 list. Needless to say, expectations are running high for their next release.

Photo via Eddie New