Ibiza is enforcing new restrictions on entertainment and nightlife as COVID cases are on the rise across the region.

In Sant Antoni, Ibiza, the latest tourism decree reduces the number of people who can group together indoors to six — and outside, up to 10. Venues must shut down by 2 AM and selling alcohol is prohibited between 9:30 PM and 8 AM.

Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez also declared that UK tourists will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test or show proof of vaccination in order to enter the Balearic Islands. The UK government had previously green lit entry.

Tourism Minister Iago Neguerela, confirmed that the restrictions are in place to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Previously, Ibiza was set to reopen as a safe destination in June, but safety remains a priority.

