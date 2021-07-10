It’s been two months since Pierce Fulton tragically passed away. Though there’s no discrete time limit to mourning, the world continues on regardless. That being said, reminders of someone’s life will always find their way back into the timeline, including new music.

A remix from Pierce Fulton, of “We Can” by yehno, is out now, as part of a remix package. The remix is a bit different from Pierce’s usual fare, presenting a very downtempo and laidback vibe, building upon the original from yehno.

Listen to the remix below, and you can always go back and listen to Pierce’s old music here.