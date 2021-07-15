We are so excited to announce that VASSY the charismatic, ever adapting and versatile songstress has cruised to the official Mediabase number 1 position on dance radio in the US. Her latest smash, ‘Chase’ if you haven’t heard (maybe you live under a rock) is a summer mash with bouncy bass, clean vocal harmonies and an easy listening, cruising jam for any summer road trip.

We are so excited to share this latest news from the always accelerating career of VASSY, good music will always find a way to break through the noise. Enjoy!