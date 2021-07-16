Almost like clockwork, ILLENIUM’s fourth album, the first following his Ashes / Awake / Ascend trilogy, is out today. When we reviewed Ascend two years ago, we asked how ILLENIUM would would top it after it seemed like he had reached the peak of his artistry. As it turns out, he didn’t have a problem with that at all.

Prior to the 14-track album’s release, we’d heard just six of the tracks, including collaborations with Tom DeLonge, Dabin & Lights, iann dior, Annika Wells, and more. However, there is so, so, so much more to explore on this incredible album which also features Tori Kelly, Sasha Sloan, Krewella & SLANDER, nothing,nowhere., Excision & HALIENE, Said The Sky & Rock Mafia, and Emma Grace.

Of the new album, ILLENIUM shares, “This album is the result of my healing and personal growth. A lot of passion went into every single song. Thank you to everyone involved who helped make this album what it is. I’m stoked it’s finally here and I hope you enjoy the start of this new chapter I’m sharing with you.”

He told Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1, “I got more time on this one, honestly, because of the last year and I think I got time to perfect it and really make sure everything hit right emotionally. I was working on so much stuff this past year and I wanted to make songs that just I like and just I vibe with and I know that helps me out and get rid of some of the noise. And so it was really peaceful, honestly.”

Listen to Fallen Embers from ILLENIUM below.

ILLENIUM is also celebrating the release of his new album with an Artist Takeover Mode on Pandora. During his takeover, he will act as a guest DJ for Main Stage on MIXR, Pandora’s new Flagship Dance Station. This exclusive playlist and commentary lives on the platform for 2-4 weeks. You can find the Main Stage Mode on the MIXR station here.

Photo via Rukes.com