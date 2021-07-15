Insomniac Events has announced details for EDC Orlando’s massive reunion under the Florida sunshine at Tinker Field on November 12-14.

Over three days, an eclectic mix of more than 120 dance music acts will take over the celebratory return of one of the most vibrant and electrifying editions of EDC. From dance music’s strong roots in Florida to the explosive energy the city of Orlando brings, the iconic music festival will showcase many special moments, including Diesel’s “homecoming” to Orlando and a full day of Florida’s signature breakbeats.

Genre-specific sounds will be on full display throughout EDC Orlando, brought to Headliners by Insomniac’s Basscon, Dreamstate, Bassrush, Factory 93, and Insomniac Records. Three incredible house and techno champions will curate neonGARDEN each day, which include Joseph Capriati Invites for the first time ever, Green Velvet Presents La La Land, and Nicole Moudaber Presents In The Mood.

Tickets for EDC Orlando are on sale here. Two-day GA passes start at $199.99 while VIP passes begin at $279.99, before fees. Additional ticketing information is available at orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com.

Check out the lineup below!

Photo via Taylor Wallace for Insomniac Events