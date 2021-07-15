Eric Prydz is readying to unleash another fan favorite ID as “All Night” drops tomorrow via his Tonja Holma alias.

The upbeat, soulful cut, formally known as “Baby All Night” by Pryda, caught the attention of fans when he closed out with the production at Hi Ibiza in 2018. Years later, the Facebook post below confirms the song’s official release this Friday on Pryda Presents.

Previously, Prydz shared a 45-second clip of the track with the caption: “Getting things done… #2021.”

“All Night” marks the producer’s first release since his 2020 original “NOPUS,” which he dropped under his main project and actual name Eric Prydz.

Listen to the “All Night” teaser below and get ready!

Tonja Holma – All Night (Out Tomorrow)

Photo via Rukes.com