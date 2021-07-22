In an unexpected DONDA plot twist, Kanye West and Gesaffelstein have teamed up on a production called “No Child Left Behind,” available to preview ahead of tonight’s full album premiere.

The video below features track star Sha’Carri Richardson in a Beats ad, edited and scored by Kanye. The promo also announces the DONDA listening event to take place on Apple Music at 8 PM EST, which has been confirmed by Def Jam Recordings.

Gesaffelstein has also weighed in on social media, revealing he produced it. The track opens with a gorgeous gospel melody as Kanye sings out: He’s done miracles on me. In one minute, this preview sets an impeccable tone for the highly-anticipated tenth studio album from Kanye West.

DONDA is set to premiere tonight at a sold out listening event and live stream at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The album officially drops tomorrow, July 23.

Hear a preview of “No Child Left Behind” below!

Kanye West – No Child Left Behind (prod. Gesaffelstein) [PREVIEW]

