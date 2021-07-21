It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a tour from RL Grime — that much should be obvious, it’s been a long time since we’ve seen a tour from most artists as we all battled our way through the global pandemic. But the trap king himself is getting back on the road this fall with 12 stops from September through November.

The Community Outreach Tour from RL Grime and Sable Valley is sure to have some SV artists playing support, but so far none have been announced. Tickets go on sale July 23 at sablevalley.com so head there now to sign up for pre-sale.

Check out the full run below.

WE BACK

COMMUNITY OUTREACH TOUR

BRINGING FRIENDS OFC

SEE YOU SOON TEAM pic.twitter.com/6DT2I3hf9D — RL GRIME (@RLGRIME) July 21, 2021

Photo via www.OHDAGYO.com