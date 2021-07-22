In April this year, two women filed a joint lawsuit against Bassnectar, real name Lorin Ashton, who assert they were sexually abused as minors by the DJ. A month later, the suit named two additional accusers.

Now, Ashton has responded to the suit, calling it “opportunistic.”

“This case is nothing more than an attempt by opportunistic women who have chosen to sue Ashton, his record label, managers, and even one of the charities he has contributed to, all in an attempt to frame years of friendship as trafficking so that they can exploit a statute for monetary gain,” the response reads.

Ashton was accused of abuse, human trafficking, and child pornography in July last year.

“This lawsuit is about seeking justice not just against Bassnectar but against the corporations that cooperate in and help facilitate the abuses he is alleged to have committed,” said attorney Brian Kent, of Laffey, Bucci & Kent, LLP in Philadelphia at the time.

Additionally, Ashton has requested a trial by jury, which will begin a process known as discovery to start collecting evidence from each other.

“Our clients want to see justice done in whatever form this takes,” said Stewart Ryan, one of the lawyers representing the women. “A jury trial is not anything that our clients shy away from.”

