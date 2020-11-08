Yesterday’s DJ Mag Top 100 list left many as jaded as the year before, with many mainstage acts and still confusion about why it’s called the “Top 100 DJs” when there are many better DJs than those listed. Naming ambiguity aside, it’s an interesting insight into analytics and statistics and how either 1) DJs can leverage their fans for votes or 2) how loyal some fans are to groups that either haven’t done anything this year or haven’t done anything notable.
On the other side of the coin, DJ Mag is running its Alternative Top 100 this year once again, in partnership with Beatport. The list is compiled by combining votes in the Top 100 DJs poll with house and techno sales data from Beatport, in order to produce a list of the top house/techno DJs in the world.
The Alternative Top 100 looks very, very different than the mainstage-centric Top 100, with names you’d more commonly find at neonGARDEN at EDC or the Pink Tent at HARD, or any other house-focused festival stage. Oft looked over by those heading to the main stage or bass stages, the house and techno community is often as die hard as they come, and still put out their votes for their favorites this year.
Compared to the main DJ Mag Top 100 which featured 12 women, the Alternative Top 100 features 21 amazing women, with Nora En Pure becoming the highest new entry already breaking into the top 10, and Charlotte De Witte coming away with #1, over Carl Cox! There are five women in the top 10 alone, including Amelie Lens, Nina Kraviz, and Peggy Gou.
See the full list below!
100. Armand Van Helden
99. Helena Hauff
98. Cristoph
97. Paula Temple
96. Mall Grab
95. Steffi
94. Ben Klock
93. Nic Fanciulli
92. Jan Blomqvist
91. Fatima Hajji
90. La Fleur
89. Dixon
88. Denis Sulta
87. Paco Osuna
86. Yotto
85. Andres Campo
84. Sam Paganini
83. James Zabiela
82. Sam Divine
81. Dave Clarke
80. Andrea Oliva
79. Bicep
78. Laurent Garnier
77. David Penn
76. Radio Slave
75. Guy J
74. Roger Sanchez
73. Joseph Capriati
72. Monika Kruse
71. Mark Knight
70. FJAAK
69. The Blessed Madonna
68. Jack Back
67. Gui Boratto
66. Adriatique
65. Claude VonStroke
64. Dax J
63. Sonny Fodera
62. Ricardo Villalobos
61. MK
60. Skream
59. Loco Dice
58. Hernan Cattaneo
57. Jay Lumen
56. Gorgon City
55. Stephan Bodzin
54. Enrico Sangiuliano
53. Chris Liebing
52. Len Faki
51. Rebekah
50. Nastia
49. Eats Everything
48. Dennis Ferrer
47. Dubfire
46. Jeff Mills
45. Sven Väth
44. Fatboy Slim
43. Disclosure
42. Michael Bibi
41. Joris Voorn
40. Artbat
39. Guy Gerber
38. John Digweed
37. Sasha
36. Patrick Topping
35. Kerri Chandler
34. Ellen Allien
33. PanPot
32. Purple Disco Machine
31. Hot Since 82
30. Maceo Plex
29. Seth Troxler
28. Kolsch
27. CamelPhat
26. Nicole Moudaber
25. Maya Jane Coles
24. Richie Hawtin
23. Honey Dijon
22. Meduza
21. Tale Of Us
Top 20
20. Solomun
19. Solardo
18. The Martinez Brothers
17. Paul Kalkbrenner
16. Marco Carola
15. ANNA
14. Deborah De Luca
13. Black Coffee
12. Green Velvet
11. Fisher
Top 10
10. Nora En Pure
9. Peggy Gou
8. Jamie Jones
7. Nina Kraviz
6. Boris Brejcha
5. Amelie Lens
4. Adam Beyer