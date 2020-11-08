Yesterday’s DJ Mag Top 100 list left many as jaded as the year before, with many mainstage acts and still confusion about why it’s called the “Top 100 DJs” when there are many better DJs than those listed. Naming ambiguity aside, it’s an interesting insight into analytics and statistics and how either 1) DJs can leverage their fans for votes or 2) how loyal some fans are to groups that either haven’t done anything this year or haven’t done anything notable.

On the other side of the coin, DJ Mag is running its Alternative Top 100 this year once again, in partnership with Beatport. The list is compiled by combining votes in the Top 100 DJs poll with house and techno sales data from Beatport, in order to produce a list of the top house/techno DJs in the world.

The Alternative Top 100 looks very, very different than the mainstage-centric Top 100, with names you’d more commonly find at neonGARDEN at EDC or the Pink Tent at HARD, or any other house-focused festival stage. Oft looked over by those heading to the main stage or bass stages, the house and techno community is often as die hard as they come, and still put out their votes for their favorites this year.

Compared to the main DJ Mag Top 100 which featured 12 women, the Alternative Top 100 features 21 amazing women, with Nora En Pure becoming the highest new entry already breaking into the top 10, and Charlotte De Witte coming away with #1, over Carl Cox! There are five women in the top 10 alone, including Amelie Lens, Nina Kraviz, and Peggy Gou.

100. Armand Van Helden

99. Helena Hauff

98. Cristoph

97. Paula Temple

96. Mall Grab

95. Steffi

94. Ben Klock

93. Nic Fanciulli

92. Jan Blomqvist

91. Fatima Hajji

90. La Fleur

89. Dixon

88. Denis Sulta

87. Paco Osuna

86. Yotto

85. Andres Campo

84. Sam Paganini

83. James Zabiela

82. Sam Divine

81. Dave Clarke

80. Andrea Oliva

79. Bicep

78. Laurent Garnier

77. David Penn

76. Radio Slave

75. Guy J

74. Roger Sanchez

73. Joseph Capriati

72. Monika Kruse

71. Mark Knight

70. FJAAK

69. The Blessed Madonna

68. Jack Back

67. Gui Boratto

66. Adriatique

65. Claude VonStroke

64. Dax J

63. Sonny Fodera

62. Ricardo Villalobos

61. MK

60. Skream

59. Loco Dice

58. Hernan Cattaneo

57. Jay Lumen

56. Gorgon City

55. Stephan Bodzin

54. Enrico Sangiuliano

53. Chris Liebing

52. Len Faki

51. Rebekah

50. Nastia

49. Eats Everything

48. Dennis Ferrer

47. Dubfire

46. Jeff Mills

45. Sven Väth

44. Fatboy Slim

43. Disclosure

42. Michael Bibi

41. Joris Voorn

40. Artbat

39. Guy Gerber

38. John Digweed

37. Sasha

36. Patrick Topping

35. Kerri Chandler

34. Ellen Allien

33. PanPot

32. Purple Disco Machine

31. Hot Since 82

30. Maceo Plex

29. Seth Troxler

28. Kolsch

27. CamelPhat

26. Nicole Moudaber

25. Maya Jane Coles

24. Richie Hawtin

23. Honey Dijon

22. Meduza

21. Tale Of Us

Top 20

20. Solomun

19. Solardo

18. The Martinez Brothers

17. Paul Kalkbrenner

16. Marco Carola

15. ANNA

14. Deborah De Luca

13. Black Coffee

12. Green Velvet

11. Fisher

Top 10

10. Nora En Pure

9. Peggy Gou

8. Jamie Jones

7. Nina Kraviz

6. Boris Brejcha

5. Amelie Lens

4. Adam Beyer

3. Claptone

2. Carl Cox

1. Charlotte De Witte