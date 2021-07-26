Steve Aoki has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to new trends. So it’s no surprise that he’s taking the blockchain to a new level by teaming up with Seth Green’s Stoopid Buddy Stoodios to produce DOMINION X, the first episodic series to launch on the blockchain.

Minted from a custom smart contract with unique interactive traits built directly into the NFT via Ether Cards, Dominion X is Aoki’s third major NFT project in 2021 alone, following his successful Dream Catcher and Neon Future drops. Dominion X’s Debut Short ‘Level 1’ introduces us to the world of Character X, a character personified with Aoki’s signature fang face logo, and his obliviously contentious relationship with the diminutive Chonk and Swole. You can watch their worlds collide in this “1 of 1” animated NFT debut short as well as get a chance to own any one of the 15 individual scenes that make up the short and win one of the physical puppets used in the actual making of the short.

“I first met Seth and the team at Stoopid Buddy Stoodios when I was invited to do a cameo on Robot Chicken back in 2015,” Steve Aoki recalls. “Ever since then we’ve been trying to find another chance to work together. The idea of launching the first ever ‘TV’ series on the blockchain really excited me. We realized that through NFT’s we can combine the traditional stop-motion animation that Stoopid Buddy Stoodios is known for with innovative fan-driven concepts that I’m passionate about: collectibles, community building and gaming. And I love the fact that we’ve been able to bring Character X, a creature that literally personifies me, to life in a completely new world with new characters & new adventures.”

“Collaborating with an artist like Steve Aoki guarantees you’ll make something unique, accessible, and out of this world,” states Seth Green. “We love pushing the boundaries of entertainment through technology and are beyond excited to bring this experience to an audience.”

It arrives on August 2nd via Nifty Gateway, the exclusive NFT marketplace owned by Gemini founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, and on www.DominionXshow.com.

“2021 has been an incredible year of growth and creativity in the crypto space and it inspires me to see artists and teams pushing the boundaries of what is possible,” Tyler Winklevoss adds. “Launching the first episodic series on the blockchain that fans can now own is the kind of novel use-case that only the NFT medium can provide. I am thrilled that this is launching on Nifty Gateway.”