REZZ and Deathpact have teamed up again for their third collaboration, available to preview now!

The downright savage new ID is heavy in nature, giving way to a relentless lead growl that controls the production. Signature sounds of both REZZ and Deathpact are intertwined, making this an especially haunting gem to look forward to.

MORE: REZZ Teases Upcoming Collabs with Deathpact & Svdden Death’s VOYD

In addition to the video below, REZZ reveals the track will be out “s000n enough.” Soon, in DJ terms, is up for interpretation — but we hope it’s sooner than later.

Previously, REZZ and Deathpact joined together for “Life & Death,” which came out on REZZ’s sophomore album Certain Kind of Magic, as well as their follow up collab, “Kiss of Death.”

Watch here!

REZZ x Deathpact (ID)

Photo via Tessa Paisan