REZZ and Deathpact have teamed up again for their third collaboration, available to preview now!
The downright savage new ID is heavy in nature, giving way to a relentless lead growl that controls the production. Signature sounds of both REZZ and Deathpact are intertwined, making this an especially haunting gem to look forward to.
MORE: REZZ Teases Upcoming Collabs with Deathpact & Svdden Death’s VOYD
In addition to the video below, REZZ reveals the track will be out “s000n enough.” Soon, in DJ terms, is up for interpretation — but we hope it’s sooner than later.
Previously, REZZ and Deathpact joined together for “Life & Death,” which came out on REZZ’s sophomore album Certain Kind of Magic, as well as their follow up collab, “Kiss of Death.”
Watch here!
REZZ x Deathpact (ID)
Rezz x @deathpact
This will be out s000n enough.
Video by @TessaPaisa pic.twitter.com/Eh9wooTCkq
— RΞZZ (@OfficialRezz) July 25, 2021
Photo via Tessa Paisan