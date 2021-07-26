A rave for LGBTQ+ rights is being thrown in Kyiv, Ukraine this Friday, directly outside the President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office.

As it stands, Ukrainian law does not consider attacks against queer people as hate crimes, which is undoubtedly dangerous and unjust for the community… Something Ukraine Pride hopes to change.

Sofila Lapina, co-founder of Ukraine Pride, is helping organize the event in order to celebrate and fight for Queer voices across the country — “Rave Pride is the real face of the queer community and the youth of Ukraine today.”

Lapina continues, “Advocacy is any action that shines a light on the violations of a person’s rights, and UkrainePride is looking for the most diverse and most creative ways to do that. The word ‘rave’ comes from the word ‘noise,’ and I believe the protest needs to be noisy so that people pay attention.”

“At Rave Pride, we are going to play loud music in the middle of the workday at the President’s Office so that the authorities can finally hear us, the same authorities who pretend that nothing is happening, that there are no hate crimes.”

The event will take place at 16:00 on July 30 and feature DJ performances from Nastia, Katro Zauber, Gael Abakarova and more.

H/T: Mixmag | Source: Kyiv Post