Fresh off the release of his new album, LOUD, Sullivan King is already back with a new single, teaming up with Subtronics for “Take Flight.”

The two are particularly gracious to fans, offering a minute-long preview rather than the absolute teasers that some artists share. It features Sully’s iconic screaming, both vocally and on guitar, as well as a thrashing dubstep drop. As Subtronics himself points out, “ahhh yes… twitter ensured the quality was minecraft/10,” but you get the idea all the same.

These two artists have never collaborated before, whether one remixing the other or on the same track, so this is definitely one to keep an eye on. It’s out this Friday, July 30!

SULLIVAN KING X SUBTRONICS TAKE FLIGHT 7/30 PRE SAVE IN BIO pic.twitter.com/NgGqed1l0d — 🚀TAKE FLIGHT 7/30 (presave in bio)🚀 (@Subtronics) July 26, 2021