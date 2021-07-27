A new Skrillex production has entered ASCAP’s database, revealing “Tip,” which attributes DJ Khaled, Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Future — as well as songwriters Denisia Andrews, Brittany Shaelyn Coney, and Joe Zarrillo.

While at first glance this looks like a brand new mega-collab in the making, Reddit users have pointed out the song “Tip” shares the same writing credits as DJ Khaled’s 2018 single “Top Off” featuring Jay-Z, Future and Beyoncé, sans Skrillex. Perhaps the more likely scenario is that Skrillex sampled the song for an upcoming production.

In recent months, the producer has unleashed a wave of high profile collaborations — “Butterflies” with Starrah and Four Tet, “Too Bizarre” with Swae Lee & Siiickbrain, “Supersonic (My Existence)” with Noisia, josh pan & Dylan Brady and “In Da Getto” with J Balvin.

Stay tuned for more from Skrillex coming soon!

Photo via Marilyn Hue